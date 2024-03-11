"She has exemplified the highest levels of ethics, governance and strategic guidance, while being a great support to me in my role. We wish her the very best and every success in her new endeavours," AngloGold Ashanti CEO Alberto Calderon said in a statement.

AngloGold Ashanti chair Maria Ramos plans to retire from the board, the mining group announced on Friday.

Ramos, independent non-executive director, chair, well-known South African businesswoman, banker and corporate executive, elected not to stand for re-election at the annual general meeting on May 28.

Ramos has been a director of AngloGold Ashanti since June 1, 2019 and chair since December 5, 2020.

Jochen Tilk was appointed by the board as the new chairman, with effect from May 28, subject to his re-election at the annual general meeting.