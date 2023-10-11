Mark Gounder to head Hulamin from December

Meganathan “Mark” Gounder, the chief financial officer (CFO) of Hulamin, has been appointed as the CEO with effect from December 1. Aluminium semi-fabricator Hulamin said yesterday Gounder would replace Geoff Watson, who was previously an independent non-executive director and was appointed as the interim CEO on October 1, 2022.

Watson would return to the role of non-executive director with effect from December 1. The board said, “Mark joined Hulamin on April 1, 2021 as the CFO. During his tenure as CFO, he has developed a deep understanding of Hulamin and has been instrumental in leading a number of key strategic projects, including successfully implementing an enterprise-wide transformation journey focused on streamlining processes and driving efficiencies across the entire business. His extensive background and wealth of experience makes him an excellent fit for the CEO role. “The board is pleased to appoint a strong internal candidate as the CEO and looks forward to Mark’s continued contribution to Hulamin,” it said.

Pravashni Nirghin, currently the company’s Head of Financial Reporting, will be appointed as the interim CFO of the Company with effect from December 1. Hulamin said Pravashni was an experienced CA(SA) finance professional with more than 17 years’ experience. Pravashni joined Hulamin in 2022 from Vodacom “The board would like to express its appreciation to Geoff for his contribution to the company during his tenure as interim CEO. The Nomination Committee will commence the process to appoint a permanent CFO and an announcement will be made in due course,” it said.