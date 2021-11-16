Market access and logistics solutions group Imperial acquires 24% stake in Africa-focused online portal FIGJAM

Imperial, the African-focused integrated market access and logistics solutions group, has taken a 24 percent stake from November 1 in FIGJAM, a sales force automation solution provider in Africa. FIGJAM was founded in 2013 to create an online portal through which businesses can actively manage field operations by focusing on and building technology to more easily reach the geographically fragmented markets in Africa.

“Our investment in FIGJAM is in line with Imperial’s mobile commerce digital initiative and will provide our Market Access business, which has a footprint in over 20 African countries, with a critical salesforce automation and van sales enablement solution,” Imperial’s Market Access CEO Johan Truter said. FIGJAM has deployed its software to numerous clients across ten African countries with thousands of users. Clients include some of the leading distribution companies in sub-Saharan Africa. “FIGJAM’s solution is fit-for-purpose and meets the requirements of sales and distribution companies in Africa. We are fast becoming a regional leader in our field and currently facilitate the processing of sales worth millions of dollars every month,” said Truter.

The technology market in Africa is thriving, and with the continent consistently recognised as one of the fastest growing consumer markets in the world. FIGJAM co-founder David Boaler said they “are excited to merge our technical expertise with Imperial’s continent-wide footprint”. Truter said the technology met the technical, functional and scalability requirements to form part of the digital toolset available at Imperial, to provide visibility and integrate with the point of sales, as well as establish partnerships, to expand their ecosystem.