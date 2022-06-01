Market dislikes Gold Fields R104bn offer for Yamana Gold

SHARES in Gold Fields plunged nearly 15 percent on the JSE yesterday after the gold mining firm announced an all share offer of $6.7 billion (R104.4bn) for Canadian miner Yamana Gold, which investors felt constituted at a high premium. Gold Fields’s acquisition of Yamana Gold has been described by Bank of America’s investment banking division as the “largest outbound South African transaction of all time” and as one of the top mining transactions in the entire Europe, Middle East Africa regions since 2008.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gold Fields chief executive Chris Griffith sought to re-assure investors in an afternoon investor presentation following the slide of the company’s shares on the JSE. He said Yamana had a “high quality portfolio of assets” that was bringing “diversity” for Gold Fields in terms of exposure to premium gold regions at competitive production and operational economics. “We look at these points; improved asset quality in terms of life of mine, cash flows, jurisdictional quality. We are thinking about strategy for the future of the company (Gold Fields) and enhancing the pipeline of this company. Yamana ticks all these boxes,” Griffith said in the investor presentation.

However, Gold Fields was still among the worst performing stocks on the JSE, touching a near 15 percent low during the day. The share has risen 311.21 percent over the past five years. Market commentator Simon Brown said in response to Business Report questions following the loss of value in Gold Fields’ shares: “I think the market has two concerns. They are paying big premium, which is always a worry in acquisitions. Secondly, they are paying with script rather than cash (or debt).” The deal values Yamana at $6.7bn, representing a premium of 33.8 percent to the Canadian miner’s 10-day weighted average price of $5.201 as of Friday, May 27, 2022, which is the last trading day for the stock on the New York Stock Exchange prior to yesterday’s announcement.

Story continues below Advertisement

Brown added that investors were worried that “the new shares have a permanent claim on future profits whereas debt is paid down over a few years and then done”. The deal, which is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Griffith, will result in Gold Fields’ shareholders controlling 61 percent of the merged entity, while Yamana shareholders will have a 39 percent interest. Analysts say consolidation is crucial in the global gold mining industry as a strategy of lowering down production costs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gold Fields said the combined group “has the potential to create significant long-term value for shareholders through greater scale, an industry-leading portfolio of assets, an enhanced production profile with significant growth potential, operational and geological synergies, and a strengthened financial profile” for future growth. With a combined 3.4 million ounces of production, Goldfields will be looking to benefit from Yamana Gold’s upside potential pivoted on its Canadian, Brazilian and Chilean assets among others. Some investors in Yamana described the acquisition as “logical” at a time the Canadian miner “deeply undervalued” relative to its potential and profile. “The combined entity will be well positioned to deliver long-term value creation with its enhanced scale, management strength and improved capital markets profile,” said Peter Marrone, executive chairman of Yamana Gold.

Story continues below Advertisement