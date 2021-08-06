Market welcomes Trellidor’s bumper outlook

SECURITY barriers manufacturer Trellidor’s shares leapt almost 19 percent higher in morning trade after it said yesterday that for the 12-month period ended June 30 it was likely the group’s earnings per share (Eps) would be at least 268 percent higher than the comparative period. The share leapt to a high of R3.74, but by 3.4pm had moderated to R3.40.

It was likely eps would be 55.80 cents per share higher than the 20.80 cents loss per share reported in the comparable period, while headline earnings per share would be at least 154 percent, or 21.20 cents per share higher than the comparable period. It expected the results for this period to be published on September 6. The group said in a statement last month that it had suffered minimal loss from the week of civil unrest and looting that shook South Africa and only suffered opportunity cost losses after it shut down its Durban operations as a safety measure at the peak of the looting and vandalism.