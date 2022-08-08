Marketing research and data company Cognition Holdings expects to report much lower annual headline earnings per share

Cognition Holdings said on Friday that its headline earnings a share was expected to be between 1.04 and 1.34 cents, a substantial decrease compared with the headline earnings of 3.03 cents a share reported for the year ended June 30, 2021.

The marketing research and data company said trading in the last six months had improved and additional cost saving measures resulted in the company being able to report a headline profit for the year, while Private Property Proprietary was able to continue reinvestment into its core systems and processes.