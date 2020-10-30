Markus Jooste slapped with R161m FSCA fine for insider trading

DURBAN - The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) today imposed an administrative penalty of R161.57 million on former Steinhoff International chief executive Markus Jooste for insider trading in the retailer’s share price.

FSCA said Jooste was found guilty for breaching section 78 (4) (a) and section 78 (5) of the Financial Markets Act, 19 of 2012 (the Financial Markets Act) and the provisions prohibit, respectively, an insider from disclosing inside information and or encouraging or discouraging another person to deal in securities which the inside information relates to.

FSCA divisional head for investigations and enforcement Brandon Topham they issued a total fine of R241m for insider trading related breaches.

“Jooste is solely liable for R122.93m out of the R161.57m and we must stress that Jooste made no financial gain out of the insider trading but he was responsible for the sms he sent to different individuals to sell the Steinhoff shares,” Topham said.

Steinhoff share price later declined by more than 90 percent in early December 2017 after the group admitted to accounting irregularities.