For Mandela Day, the staff of Marriott Asset Management bought a range of ‘wish list’ products for several local charity organisations.

JOHANNESBURG – Marriott Asset Management on Thursday donated to Hillcrest charities in KwaZulu-Natal to celebrate the life of the late former president Nelson Mandela. Embracing the charitable nature and community spirit that characterised Madiba, the staff of Marriott Asset Management bought a range of "wish list" products for several local charity organisations.

These items were distributed from Monday until Friday, 19 July in honour of Mandela Day, celebrated annually on 18 July.

The Marriott Asset Management staff visited the Hillcrest AIDS centre, Kloof & Highway SPCA, Hillcrest government hospital and Upper highway baby home. They provided snacks for the volunteers and staff working at all of the charities.

"Mandela Day is such a special time on the South African calendar, a chance to truly embrace the legacy of Mandela and continue the work he started," said Sally Anderson of Marriott Asset Management."

"The staff are always looking to do something innovative, something that will have an impact on those around them. On this Mandela Day, we decided to show our appreciation for all the staff and volunteers who so tirelessly serve our local community daily."

African News Agency (ANA)