JOHANNESBURG - Global hotel group Marriott International said on Monday it expected to add 40 properties and over 8,000 rooms across Africa by the end of 2023 and also announced agreements to open its first property in Cape Verde and expand its presence in Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria. In a statement, Marriott said its development pipeline through 2023 was estimated to drive investment of over $2 billion from property owners and generate over 12,000 new jobs in Africa.

“Africa is a land of opportunity with untapped potential and remains core to our strategy,” Marriott International president and managing director for Middle East & Africa Alex Kyriakidis said.

"The economic growth the region is witnessing, along with the substantial emphasis countries across the continent are placing on the travel and tourism sector, present us with immense opportunities for growth.”

Marriott International’s current portfolio in Africa encompasses close to 140 properties with more than 24,000 rooms across 14 brands and 20 countries and territories.

Its expected growth through 2023 is driven by a strong demand and steady growth for its premium and select-service brands– led by Marriott Hotels with eight anticipated openings and six slated openings under Protea Hotels by Marriott.

Key markets fuelling the hotel group's growth in Africa include Morocco, South Africa, Algeria and Egypt.

