DURBAN – Datatec's subsidiary, Logicalis SA, has acquired Mars Technologies, an information technology (IT) services business, for an undisclosed amount. Mars Technologies has offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Durban and East London.

The acquisition of Mars Technologies by Logicalis SA follows the acquisition of IP telephony cloud and managed services business Clarotech, based in Cape Town, in September last year.

Logicalis SA is a division of the Logicalis Group, the international IT solutions and managed services provider.

Logicalis Group has footprints across the globe with operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

Datatec said the acquisition of Mars Technologies is part of an ongoing strategy to augment its existing solutions and services business in South Africa, extending its services capabilities to its enterprise customers as well as to other Logicalis customers around the globe through its managed services centre of excellence.

Mark Rogers, Logicalis Group chief executive, said the acquisition enabled them to extend their footprint across South Africa, serve their corporate customers and up-sell new services to existing customers from both companies. “We also gain considerable knowledge of the industry from the Mars’ executive team, which, combined with our local standing expertise, enhances the value that we deliver to the market,” Rogers said.

Mars Technologies, with a staff complement of 76 people, delivers managed IT services ranging from remote monitoring of networks and servers, managed desktop, anti-virus, cloud backup, and printers, to full outsourcing, targeting small and mid-market enterprises.

The group said software solutions and application development also complement the services offering.

Logicalis is one of the three divisions under Datatec. The others are Westcon International and consulting and financial services divisions.

Datatec chief executive Jens Montanana said: “With the acquisition, the Logicalis South African operation strengthens and expands its managed services offering to better serve our corporate customers and deliver new services to existing customers from both companies.”

The Logicalis Group's revenue was up by 11.3 percent to $1.7billion (R24.08bn) while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased by 8.4 percent to $93.4million.

