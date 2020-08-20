Massmart expects wider loss due to Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG - Massmart expects its half-year loss to deepen by up to 42 percent because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the retailer said on Thursday, adding cost-savings were beginning to deliver results.

Majority-owned by Walmart and operator of supermarkets and wholesalers, including Makro and Game, Massmart has seen operating costs from Covid-19 safety protocols reach R62 million so far this year, while other indirect pandemic-related costs added R13 million, it said in a statement.

For the 26 weeks to June 28, Massmart’s total sales fell by 9.7 percent to R39.6 billion, with comparable store sales decreasing by the same amount.

Its headline loss per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, for the period will widen to between 483.3 cents and 519.9 cents, worse than the year earlier loss of 366.6 cents, the company said.

The carrying value of some store assets, as well as retrenchment costs following the closure of all of its electronic retail chain Dion Wired stores and 11 masscash stores, are expected to have a further negative impact.