Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – South African retail giant Massmart Group on Thursday appointed Mitchell Slape as its new chief executive and executive director of the company. The group said Slape will start work with effect from the first day of the month following the date of approval and grant of his intra-company transfer permit and visa to work in South Africa.

Slape succeeds Guy Hayward who, earlier this month, indicated his intention to resign and step down as chief executive and executive director after 18 years.

Hayward will therefore step down on the effective date but will remain in Massmart until later in the year to ensure an orderly handover and transition.

Slape is former interim president and chief executive of Walmart Japan. He has extensive leadership experience across a range of retail formats and Walmart markets, including the United States, Japan, India and Mexico.

The board and Massmart executive committee welcomed Slapeto Massmart and wished him all of the best.

Massmart’s divisions comprise Massdiscounters, Masswarehouse, Massbuild, and Masscash, with each having a dedicated management team focusing on a particular retail or wholesale format, merchandise proposition and customer base.

