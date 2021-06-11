Massmart registers pensioners on Electronic Vaccination Data System

Retailer Massmart has announced that it is piloting a programme in store to assist government pension recipients directly with registering on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) self-registration portal. According to the company, the 16 stores at which the pilot programme is taking place were selected based on the volume of South Africa Social Security Assistance (SASSA) transactions processed at these outlets.

The company said the bulk of the stores are located outside large metropolitan centres across the Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape. Massmart Group sustainability executive Alexander Haw said: “Many of our elderly customers find electronic registration overwhelming or don’t have access to the relevant technology. For the pilot, while observing all relevant Covid-19 protocols, we have used a combination of store staff and external healthcare workers to assist our customers with the registration process,” said Haw. “So far, our feedback has been very positive. Customers are extremely grateful for the personalised support. We are also using the on-the-ground feedback to improve the process and look forward to rolling it out across more store,” added Haw.