Massmart sales dented in bumpy fourth quarter

THE sales of Massmart, owner Builders and Game stores, fell in the 52-week period ended December 26, 2021 buffeted by Covid-19 liquor restrictions, riots in July and global supply shortages. Massmart, a subsidiary of US multinational retailer Walmart, which in 2020 announced a turnaround plan to stabilise performance, said on Friday that total group sales dropped by 1.9 percent to R84.9 billion compared to the same period the prior year.

Forty-three stores were damaged during the July unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. In November, the retailer estimated that the total replacement cost for property and stock damages as a result of the civil unrest to be R2.5bn, of which R1.3bn related to inventory losses. With local and global supply chain shortages, coupled with the two Makro stores impacted by the riots in KwaZulu-Natal, this resulted in general merchandise sales – its second-largest sales category – being 9.7 percent lower in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, Massmart said Makro had performed strongly with R29bn in sales, 6.6 percent higher compared to the previous year, while comparable sales were 10.6 percent higher.

And despite the Covid-19 pandemic liquor restrictions, Massmart’s liquor sales saw a comparable sales growth of 39.8 percent. Also doing well was Builders, with total sales of R14.9bn – 7.1 percent higher, while comparable sales increased by 5.2 percent. But Game stores continued to perform poorly as total sales of R15.3bn slid 8.1 percent, while comparable sales were 5.6 percent lower.

“Notwithstanding continued lower mall-based foot traffic and the discretionary spending pressure on Game’s core customer, the Game supply chain was particularly susceptible to unrest-related supply chain disruption that resulted in insufficient in-stocks of some core appliances and home electronics in the period following the unrest. This was exacerbated by lower in-stock levels on key lines of certain electronics and appliance products, as a result of global supply shortages,” Massmart said. The total South African store sales were 6.9 percent lower, while comparable South African store sales were 3.7 percent lower. Business activity in the hospitality and catering sector also remained at lower than normal levels, as this industry was impacted by various levels of trading restrictions as well as international travel restrictions during the year, Massmart said.

Also taking a knock in sales Wholesale Cash & Carry’s business of R19.1bn, slipped 6.3 percent, while comparable sales were 1.6 percent lower. Sales from discontinued operations – which included the Cambridge, Rhino, and Massfresh businesses – of R7.2bn were 18.8 percent lower than in 2020, while comparable sales were 10.6 percent down. Anchor Capital equity analyst Zinhle Mayekiso said: “In the previous results the management said that the Game business was a top priority. They are trying to turn Game around. But it’s a process. The business was affected by the July civil unrest and the global supply shortages, so that added on to the business not performing well.”

The retail sector paid a heavy price during the Covid-19 lockdowns around the world. With some retailers delivering upbeat trading statements recently, the retail industry outlook appears to be more promising. Mayekiso said it was going to be a bumpy ride ahead before retailers could recover. “The retail sector will definitely recover… We all see the recovery coming through. It’s the going forward that is important,” she said.