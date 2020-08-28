Massmart shares gain despite lost sales

JOHANNESBURG – Massmart profits tumbled 40 percent during the 26 weeks to June as store sales slumped on the Covid-19 lockdown pandemic fallout. Massmart, which operates 420 retail and wholesale stores in 13 sub-Saharan countries, reported a net loss of R1.2bn compared to an R800 million loss a year earlier. The group's headline loss was R1.1bn compared to an R800m headline loss during the same period last year. Group sales fell 9.7 percent to R39.6bn from R43.3bn in the prior year with a similar decline in comparable-store sales. “Sales were significantly impacted by various restrictions put in place by respective governments in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the jurisdictions in which we operate,” said Massmart.

Level 5 of the national lockdown meant that Massmart was unable to trade in 56 percent of its categories, including non-essential goods, general merchandise, home Improvement, liquor and cigarettes. None of the group’s Builders stores was permitted to trade during this period, severely impacting the home improvement business.

Group finance director Mohammed Abdool-Samad said the level 5 lockdown saw a downward spiral of the debt in July.

Abdool-Samad said Massmart received a R4bn loan from parent company Walmart, which provided headroom for an extended lockdown.

“At the point of getting the loan, no one knew when the lockdown was going to be in place and when it was going to be lifted,” Abdool-Samad said.

“The R4bn Walmart loan will, in addition, absorb any future shocks we might have in the economy. We don't know when we are going to go back into a lockdown or have a second wave of infections like we have had in Europe.”

Abdool-Samad said the loan would give the group certainty for a longer period.

He said that despite the R266.6m trading loss from a profit in June 2019, responsible cash management and cost-saving initiatives resulted in an increase in net debt of 3.1 percent.

Abdool-Samad said while trade in all its categories was currently permitted, future Covid-19 related trading restrictions remained uncertain.

“We are, however, confident that we will be able to navigate through this, as we successfully did during the first half of this year,” the company said, adding it would continue to accelerate its turnaround plan.

Massmart closed 23 DionWired stores during the period. It said the restructure costs associated mainly with the store closures and the potential closure of 11 Cambridge and Wholesale Cash & Carry stores had resulted in additional costs of R47.4m.

“We have also impaired certain Game, Cambridge and Wholesale Cash & Carry stores, resulting in impairment expenses of R55.5m during the period,” said the group.

During the period Massmart shook up its Game stores in a bid to improve profitability by removing fresh and frozen food and reintroducing clothing essentials.

In July Massmart announced it had embarked on a Section 189 consultation process organised at its Game stores that would result in possibly cutting 1 800 jobs. Massmart said Game’s total sales, excluding DionWired, fell 9.2 percent for the 26 weeks to R8.2bn while comparable-store sales contracted 10.2 percent.

Total sales at Makro fell 10.4 percent to R12bn, compared to June 2019, with comparable stores sales contracting 11 percent. Product inflation was 3.6 percent, and margins improved by 70 basis points to 18.2 percent, compared to June 2019.

“Lost sales from the Covid-19 pandemic impact is estimated to be R1.9bn,” said the group.

Massmart rose 12.52 percent on the JSE on Thursday to close at R26.70.

