Massmart to provide SME funding solutions with Retail Capital

There are about 2.6 million SMEs in South Africa contributing 34% to the GDP, but it is well known that many still struggle to secure financing.

“These businesses play a huge role in our economy, so we are grateful that, with the support of Retail Capital, we are able to assist these SMEs to flourish by helping them maintain a healthy cash-flow and replenish their stock,” Varsha Dayaram, senior vice-president for group financial services at Massmart, said in a statement yesterday .

Through this partnership more business owners would benefit from working capital of up to R5 million, accessible within around 24 hours. They could also access the pre-funded Mastercard chip-and-pin cash card to bolster their cash-flow and liquidity challenges, which also enables traders and commercial customers to earn 1% cashback on their spend in Massmart stores, including Makro and Jumbo Cash & Carry.

Massmart said that the benefit of this support to SMEs had continued to expand since launching in selected Jumbo Cash & Carry stores in April, 2021.