Thursday, March 23, 2023

Master Drilling Group sees share price tick up after strong earnings forecast

Master Drilling’s full year results are expected to be published on March 28. Photo: Twitter.

Published 1h ago

Master Drilling’s earnings a share (Eps) for the year to December 31 are expected to increase by between 17.4% and 27.4%, the company said in a trading update yesterday.

Eps was expected to be between 229.30 and 248.80 cents compared with 195.30c for the 2021 financial year.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) was expected to be between 229.50 and 248.60c compared to 190.80c for the comparative period, which is between 20.3% and 30.3% higher than the Heps for the comparative period.

The full year results are expected to be published on March 28.

The share price inched up 0.52% to R13.52 by midday yesterday, firming an upward trend from three years ago on the same day, when the price was R5.

