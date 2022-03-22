Master Drilling Group to report very robust earnings growth

This represented an increase of between 432.9 percent and 442.9 percent when compared with the comparative period, a trading statement said Friday.

The Master Drilling Group said earnings per share for the year ended December 31 were expected to be between 193.40 and 197.0 cents per share, to the EPS of 36.30 cents per share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Headline earnings per share were expected to be between 343 percent and 353 percent higher for the year, at between 188.70 and 193 cents per share compared with 42.60 cents per share for the 2020 financial year.

In dollar terms, headline earnings per share were expected to be between 12.80 and 13.00 cents per share compared to 2.60 cents for the comparative period, which was between 391.2 percent higher and 401.2 percent higher than for the 2020 financial year.

Master Drilling’s full-year results are expected to be released today. Master Drillings' share price was unchanged at R14.29 Friday afternoon, having risen substantially from R7.59 over a year.