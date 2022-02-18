Mastercard collaborates with Massmart to boost digital commerce, connecting small businesses to the digital economy
Share this article:
Mastercard has partnered with retail group Massmart to connect Small, Medium, and Micro-Enterprises (SMMEs) to digital commerce solutions.
According to Massmart, after the civil unrest of 2021, the group’s stores saw a significant increase in the sale of its electronic Point of Sale (POS) devices.
Senior Vice President of Massmart Financial Services, Varsha Dayaram, said during this period informal traders suffered enumerable losses which were increased by the destruction of their POS infrastructure and depriving them of offering card payments.
“This was a time where card acceptance in informal communities became more pervasive as a secure and convenient alternative to cash. Massmart was delighted to partner with Mastercard to enable small traders to purchase POS devices at discounted prices in an endeavour to empower them to not only recover, but to thrive,” said Dayaram.
Massmart said the collaboration supports Mastercard’s commitment to supporting SMMEs as they recover from the effects of the past two years.
Executive Vice President and Market Development for Mastercard Middle East and Africa, Amnah Ajmal, said: “We recognise the overwhelming pressure that small business owners are currently facing and are committed to helping them recover and come out stronger on the side. Through our partnership with Massmart, we support financial inclusion – especially among informal merchants.
“Strategic partnerships like this are crucial to lowering technological and cost barriers in order to connect more small businesses to the digital economy, which aids inclusive, economic growth and shows our commitment to drive a sustainable society”
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE