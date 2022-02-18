Mastercard collaborates with Massmart to boost digital commerce, connecting small businesses to the digital economy

According to Massmart, after the civil unrest of 2021, the group’s stores saw a significant increase in the sale of its electronic Point of Sale (POS) devices.

Mastercard has partnered with retail group Massmart to connect Small, Medium, and Micro-Enterprises (SMMEs) to digital commerce solutions.

Senior Vice President of Massmart Financial Services, Varsha Dayaram, said during this period informal traders suffered enumerable losses which were increased by the destruction of their POS infrastructure and depriving them of offering card payments.

“This was a time where card acceptance in informal communities became more pervasive as a secure and convenient alternative to cash. Massmart was delighted to partner with Mastercard to enable small traders to purchase POS devices at discounted prices in an endeavour to empower them to not only recover, but to thrive,” said Dayaram.

Massmart said the collaboration supports Mastercard’s commitment to supporting SMMEs as they recover from the effects of the past two years.