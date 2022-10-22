Mastercard to bring crypto trading capabilities to banks

It is getting easier for South Africans to buy and trade cryptocurrency in a secure and safe manner. This week, Mastercard introduced Crypto Source. According to the company this is a new programme to enable financial institutions to bring secure crypto trading capabilities and services to their customers.

According to the company, the 2022 Mastercard New Payments Index reported that 29% of respondents globally hold cryptocurrency as an investment, with another 65% indicating a preference for crypto-related services to be provided by their current financial institution. The company said it was in partnership with regulated and licensed crypto custody providers. “Mastercard’s financial institution partners will gain access to a comprehensive suite of buy, hold and sell services for select crypto assets, augmented with proven identity, cyber, security and advisory services.

“This Crypto Source offering is complemented by Mastercard Crypto Secure to bring additional security to the crypto ecosystem and support card issuers in their compliance with complex regulations,” it said. Mastercard’s suite of crypto-related offerings for banks and fintechs now includes: Technology and partnership support to enable buying, holding and selling of select crypto assets.

Security management including Mastercard’s identity solutions, crypto analytics, transaction monitoring, anti-money laundering, ‘Know Your Business’ and life cycle stages, cybersecurity, and biometrics.

Crypto spend and cash-out capabilities offered through a range of products, including crypto cards, open banking and cross-border services. Financial institutions would also be able to offer additional functionality using Mastercard’s technology such as digital receipts and loyalty solutions.

Crypto program management including program design, product development and technology implementation, as well as go-to-market optimisation and marketing consultancy services, providing end-to-end support for banks, fintechs and issuers to offer crypto programs at scale. “What we are announcing today is a connected approach to services that will help bring users safely and securely into the crypto ecosystem. Our recent investments in this space, such as the acquisition of CipherTrace and Ekata, are providing us with a unique set of capabilities to help provide our customers and consumers with the most technically advanced solutions available in the market,” said Ajay Bhalla, president of Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard.

Mastercard said it was expanding its partnership and work with Paxos Trust Company to support this new endeavour. Paxos would provide crypto-asset trading and custody services on behalf of the banks. In turn, Mastercard would leverage its technology to integrate those capabilities into banks’ interfaces, resulting in a seamless experience for the consumer, Mastercard said.

“Our commitment is simple – to explore crypto and the underlying digital assets technology to support consumer choice in payments. Today is an exciting step in our crypto journey that draws on the strengths of our global businesses, from open banking and identity verification to analytics and fraud monitoring to settlement solutions. “We’re excited to build on our long-term partnership with Paxos – co-innovating to bring safe and secure technology to financial institutions. Our crypto product innovations will provide choice at scale and continue to bring one-of-a-kind opportunities to financial institutions as they seek to offer new, advanced services to their customers,” said Jorn Lambert, chief digital officer at Mastercard. Walter Hessert, head of strategy at Paxos, said: “Mastercard has a powerful network of financial institutions around the world. This exciting offering developed by Paxos and Mastercard will give financial institutions the fastest and most trusted way to offer safe, reliable crypto access for their consumers globally. We’re thrilled to partner with Mastercard to further accelerate the mainstream adoption of digital assets.”

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IN BUYING CRYPTO Business Report reached out to one of the industry leaders in the crypto space in South Africa and New Zealand, EasyCrypto. How will this new capability by Mastercard impact the South African market? “It is all about boosting consumers’ confidence and creating a level of trust within the crypto asset ecosystem and capitalising on investment opportunities that exist,” said Brent Petersen, the operations and legal lead for EasyCrypto.

“Mastercard has a credible global reputation and is considered a trusted institution by major financial institutions with which it partners. In our view, this announcement and the launch of Crypto Secure will get the ball rolling for crypto assets to be adopted and integrated globally as a financial product within the traditional financial sector. “This technology solution will undoubtedly increase consumers’ appetite to get involved in buying, selling and holding crypto assets because it can be achieved safely and securely.” Petersen added that this was done “by having the necessary built-in controls relating to purchasing from reputable exchanges, understanding the risk exposure when investing in certain crypto assets and the ability to integrate and streamline the approval process as far as crypto transactions are concerned”.