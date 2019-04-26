AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) will on Friday address the planned deregistration of the union by the Registrar of Labour Relations. AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa, whose union has just emerged from a protracted five-month long strike at Sibanye-Stillwater, is expected to outline the union's strategy to fight this pending doom.

Mathunjwa has always accused the government of being "in bed" with mining companies to exploit workers, saying labour unions aligned with the ruling ANC party were not serving the interests of their members.

This week, the labour department said it had given notice to cancel the registration of the militant AMCU, accusing it of operating in compliance with its own constitution.

In a notice published on Wednesday, Registrar of Labour Relations Lehlohonolo Molefe said AMCU was deemed "not a genuine trade union" as envisaged in the Labour Relations Act.

"All interested parties are hereby invited to make written representations as to why the registration should not be cancelled," the notice said.

Molefe also said AMCU had failed to hold its five-yearly congress last year as required by its constitution and had failed to adequately explain why.

