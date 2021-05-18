Mauritanian Bank for International Trade launches digital bank, Masrvi, powered by TagPay

In a bid to provide digital added financial services to its customers, the Mauritanian Bank for International Trade (BMCI) has collaborated with TagPay to roll out its digital bank Masrvi.

The bank was launched in April and is set to respond to Mauritanians’ banking needs by providing secure and accessible banking services across the country through mobile networks.

The bank said Masrvi enables it to provide its customers with secure, simple, fast, and easy-to-access banking products and services that can be tailored to their needs.

According to the bank Masrvi will be accessible to anyone who has a cellphone, regardless of which mobile network they use. Consumers can download the Marsvi mobile application to start transacting with the bank. This will enable them to open a digital bank account. It said consumers can conduct several types of transactions on the mobile app, including withdrawing, depositing, and transferring money, paying bills and retailers, and recharging phone credit.

BMCI president Moulay Abbas said by leveraging TagPay’s next-generation Core Banking System and their teams’ project expertise, they were able to launch their digital bank in record time.

“Within a month of launching, we have a network of 52 branches and more than 200 partner-businesses that accept Masrvi and the numbers continue to grow. Thanks to the proven robustness, agility, and short time-to-market of this solution, we will be able to rapidly grow our customers. This will help strengthen Masrvi’s product line and enable us to offer a full range of banking and financial products in the very short term,” he said.

TagPay chief executive Yves Eonnet said Masrvi will promote financial inclusion and integration in Mauritania.

“The Masrvi solution is leveraging an innovative and intuitive technology platform that offers a full range of banking functions. Thanks to its open architecture, flexibility, and scalability, the solution will allow the rollout or update of features the digital bank wishes to market”.

