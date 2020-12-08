Mbokodo Humanitarian Award goes to Pick n Pay

JOHANNESBURG - RETAILER Pick n Pay has received the 2020 Mbokodo Humanitarian Award, which celebrates the outstanding role of businesses and their leaders in creating a platform for a progressive and cohesive nation.

The Mbokodo Awards aim to recognise the work that corporates, especially the women of our country, have done, often against seemingly insurmountable challenges.

In a statement yesterday, Mbokodo Awards 2020 host Zanele Morisson said: “The corporate social investment (CSI) work Pick n Pay Group has done at all times has been inspiring, and the pandemic truly served to shine the spotlight on why we need leadership with heart, as the Covid-19 pandemic showed the extent of income disparities in our society.”

According to Pick n Pay, it launched its Feed the Nation campaign in April. Over the past eight months, more than 23 million meals have been distributed to a range of vulnerable communities, including support for more than 4 000 child-headed households.

Pick n Pay transformation director Suzanne Ackerman-Berman (pictured) said the retailer has always believed that doing good is good business.