Mbokodo Humanitarian Award goes to Pick n Pay
JOHANNESBURG - RETAILER Pick n Pay has received the 2020 Mbokodo Humanitarian Award, which celebrates the outstanding role of businesses and their leaders in creating a platform for a progressive and cohesive nation.
The Mbokodo Awards aim to recognise the work that corporates, especially the women of our country, have done, often against seemingly insurmountable challenges.
In a statement yesterday, Mbokodo Awards 2020 host Zanele Morisson said: “The corporate social investment (CSI) work Pick n Pay Group has done at all times has been inspiring, and the pandemic truly served to shine the spotlight on why we need leadership with heart, as the Covid-19 pandemic showed the extent of income disparities in our society.”
According to Pick n Pay, it launched its Feed the Nation campaign in April. Over the past eight months, more than 23 million meals have been distributed to a range of vulnerable communities, including support for more than 4 000 child-headed households.
Pick n Pay transformation director Suzanne Ackerman-Berman (pictured) said the retailer has always believed that doing good is good business.
“For over half a decade we have served communities surrounding our stores through shortand longer-term initiatives to lead socio-economic transformation in the country. This includes developing small suppliers, providing food donations to the value of over R70 million every year to various charities, our interventions in humanitarian crises, and supporting tomorrow’s leaders through the Pick n Pay School Club by making available much-needed educational resources, to name just a few.”
She said Pick n Pay executives donated parts of their salaries, and their customers donated food and cash.
“Thanks to our established network and supply chain, we could support welfare organisations and charities. Our partnerships quickly grew and our staff worked alongside amazing organisations to pack and distribute food parcels to some of the most remote and rural parts of South Africa,” said Ackerman-Berman.
BUSINESS REPORT