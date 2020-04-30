McDonald’s SA will reopen a few restaurants for business via delivery service

DURBAN - From Saturday, 2nd of May 2020, McDonald’s South Africa will only reopen some of its restaurants, serving customers via Delivery only.

This is in line with the National Directive for level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown given by Government,

"We are ready and eager to reopen and serve on the front line. Our customers have missed us and we have missed serving them. Unfortunately, only a few of our restaurants will reopen with Delivery at the moment. We find ourselves in the very difficult position of trying to balance each restaurant’s financial stability and customer expectations against a very small channel of our business. We apologise to those customers who are expecting more from us, but we promise when further restrictions are eventually lifted, we will open with our full service offering of Delivery, Drive Thru, Takeaway and then later sit-down table service," said says Daniel Padiachy, Executive for Supply Chain, Marketing and Technology.

He added, "The safety of our people and customers remains our top priority, and we are ready with the highest hygiene and food safety standards and procedures, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in our restaurants".

Customers can in the meantime order their favourite meals through the three different delivery platforms, namely McDelivery (McDonald’s own Delivery Platform), as well as Uber Eats and Mr.Delivery (Mr.D).