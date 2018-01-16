



On Monday, a report by City Press cited that senior officials of the Hawks had secured warrants to arrest one of the Gupta brothers and his associates and were waiting for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to sign off on the warrants.





The December 14 order, obtained by the NPA in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, implicates Gupa-linked companies.





These companies include Trillion and McKinsey and the order seeks to freeze assets worth an estimated R1.6 billion.





On Tuesday, NPA spokesperson, Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed that the preservation order will be served on Trillian and McKinsey for assets worth the ordered amount; Mfaku said the order relates to consultancy work done by the companies for Eskom and Transnet.





McKinsey, in a statement has responded to the media reports, saying that is has not yet been formally provided any affidavit or order from any authority regarding the matter.





"We encourage the authorities to share with us the documents that have been shared with the press," the statement reads.