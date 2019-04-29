South Africa - Johannesburg - 14 March 2019 - Tiso Blackstar offices in Parktown Johannesburg.Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Tiso Blackstar employees affiliated to the Information Communication Technology Union will down tools this week over salaries and bonuses. Tiso Blackstar owns newspapers such as Business Day, Sunday Times and Sowetan. Its Parktown head office is also the venue for the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The company was served with a strike notice on Friday. The union said a series of negotiations with management since March have failed.

''The company has pleaded poverty and disregarded the fact that workers suffer immense financial pressures due Tiso Blackstar's failure to compensate them fairly. The first strike which is set for the 06 March 2019 was averted after the employer pleaded with ICTU to afford them an opportunity to negotiate. ICTU leadership also made efforts to meet and seek intervention from the office of the State Capture Commission to avoid the possible disruption of this important national process.''

''This was followed by a series of engagements and meetings which ended on the 18th April 2019. During this last meeting it became very clear that the company was not willing to accede to the demands of workers. Workers have been patient for far too long and have resolved to punish the employer's arrogance by taking their issues to the streets for public sympathy,'' the union said in a statement.

The strike will be in a form of a go-slow this week and a full blown strike on May 6. Workers will then march and deliver a memorandum at the company's Parktown offices on May 7.

- African News Agency (ANA)