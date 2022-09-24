Media icon Salie de Swardt has passed away

De Swardt was an influential journalist and editor and will be missed not only in his field but amongst his peers.

Salie de Swardt, a titan in the South African media industry passed away on Saturday.

In 2005 de Swardt retired from his directorship post at Media24, after 37 years in the media industry.

Some of his achievements, over the course of his career, include the Sanlam prize for financial reporter of the year, the Nieman bursary and the Phil Weber award.

Business Report’s Executive Editor Adri Senekal de wet called de Swardt an icon.