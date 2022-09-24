Media icon Salie de Swardt has passed away

Salie de Swardt, a titan in the South African media industry passed away on Saturday.
De Swardt was an influential journalist and editor and will be missed not only in his field but amongst his peers.
In 2005 de Swardt retired from his directorship post at Media24, after 37 years in the media industry.
Some of his achievements, over the course of his career, include the Sanlam prize for financial reporter of the year, the Nieman bursary and the Phil Weber award.
Business Report’s Executive Editor Adri Senekal de wet called de Swardt an icon.
“It is with a sad heart that I've just heard that one of South Africa's media icons, Salie de Swart passed away in London today. He was with his wife on vacation and died from a heart attack. I worked closely with de Swart at Finansies & Tegniek, Beeld and Rapport. My sincere condolences to his wife, children, friends and colleagues. What a gentleman.”
BUSINESS REPORT