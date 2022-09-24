Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Media icon Salie de Swardt has passed away

Salie de Swardt, a titan in the South African media industry passed away on Saturday. File Image Via Facebook

Salie de Swardt, a titan in the South African media industry passed away on Saturday. File Image Via Facebook

Published 1h ago

Share

Salie de Swardt, a titan in the South African media industry passed away on Saturday.

De Swardt was an influential journalist and editor and will be missed not only in his field but amongst his peers.

Story continues below Advertisement

In 2005 de Swardt retired from his directorship post at Media24, after 37 years in the media industry.

Some of his achievements, over the course of his career, include the Sanlam prize for financial reporter of the year, the Nieman bursary and the Phil Weber award.

Business Report’s Executive Editor Adri Senekal de wet called de Swardt an icon.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is with a sad heart that I've just heard that one of South Africa's media icons, Salie de Swart passed away in London today. He was with his wife on vacation and died from a heart attack. I worked closely with de Swart at Finansies & Tegniek, Beeld and Rapport. My sincere condolences to his wife, children, friends and colleagues. What a gentleman.”

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

Share

Recent stories by:

Vernon Pillay