Media stalwart Allan Greenblo dies after a short illness

MEDIA doyen Allan Greenblo has died. A family friend confirmed his passing and said he will be buried om Tuesday morning as he was Jewish.

An online publication announced the passing, stating that Greenblo died at 3:45 yesterday morning after a short illness. The report said Greenblo fell critically ill on Sunday.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Greenblo who was from Cape Town attended Wynberg and Westerford schools and then went to study at the UCT where he was a member of the Student Representative Council.

Greenblo started a career in financial journalism, where he also became an editor at Financial Mail. He was with the publication for 11 years.