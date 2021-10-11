Media stalwart Allan Greenblo dies after a short illness
MEDIA doyen Allan Greenblo has died. A family friend confirmed his passing and said he will be buried om Tuesday morning as he was Jewish.
An online publication announced the passing, stating that Greenblo died at 3:45 yesterday morning after a short illness. The report said Greenblo fell critically ill on Sunday.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Greenblo who was from Cape Town attended Wynberg and Westerford schools and then went to study at the UCT where he was a member of the Student Representative Council.
Greenblo started a career in financial journalism, where he also became an editor at Financial Mail. He was with the publication for 11 years.
In 1978 he co-founded Finance Week and edited the publication for 16 years.
Greenblo became the managing editor for BDFM, then a joint venture between the Financial Times of London and the local media group now known as Arena Holdings from 1997 until 2002.
In 2005 Greenblo started Today’s Trustee, a quarterly magazine that served the principal officers and trustees of South African retirement funds.
Greenblo was also a columnist, he has written articles for Business Report and Business Day.
Greenblo is survived by his wife Riana, daughter Mia, and two grandchildren.
