Sekunjalo chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé. Lawyers representing Dr Iqbal Survé, chairman of Sekunjalo Holdings, have issued a summons for a R100m against Media24 and columnist Terry Bell. Ian Lansbderg African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing Dr Iqbal Survé, chairman of Sekunjalo Holdings, have issued a summons for a R100m against Media24 and columnist Terry Bell.



This represents the first of several legal actions against various media houses and individuals who have unashamedly embarked on a disinformation campaign against Dr Survé and the Sekunjalo group for a protracted period of time.





The large majority of these reports, on both print and digital platforms, were found to be baseless, devoid of facts and had as its main purpose, to cast aspersions on Dr Survé's person and business interests.





The law suits are reported to run into hundreds of millions of rands.

