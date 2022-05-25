Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Mediclinic doubles profit, reinstates dividend

The ultramodern Mediclinic Midstream is the latest addition to Mediclinic Southern Africa's private hospital situated in Midstream Estate in Centurion. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi

Published 51m ago

South African hospital chain operator Mediclinic International is reinstating dividends after almost doubling full-year profit, it said on Wednesday.

The London-listed company's headline earnings per share for the year to March 31 rose to 19 pence from 9.6 pence a year earlier, driven mainly by increasing patient numbers as coronavirus restrictions eased.

The company announced a dividend of 3 pence per share.

Healthcare providers were hit hard in 2020 and partly in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to postpone non-essential hospital procedures.

But as vaccination rates increased and successive waves of COVID-19 proved to be less deadly, people resumed hospital visits, helping to boost revenue and profit at private hospitals.

Mediclinic, which owns a chain of private hospitals in southern Africa, the Middle East and Switzerland, posted annual revenue up 8% at 3.2 billion pounds ($4.01 billion), exceeding pre-pandemic levels, the company said.

However, profit has yet to reach its pre-pandemic level of 26.9 pence per share.

Reuters

