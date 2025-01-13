Mediclinic sets ambitious goal for carbon neutrality by 2030

Private hospital group Mediclinic Southern Africa has embarked on an ambitious journey to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. As a healthcare organisation with a significant national footprint, this goal presents unique challenges, particularly given the country’s ongoing reliance on coal-generated energy and the persistent threat of load shedding.

Having identified 2021 as a pivotal year to kickstart this journey, Mediclinic began by measuring and analysing its energy consumption, with a clear focus on reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. Fast forward to today, the organisation has successfully installed photovoltaic (PV) panels at 28 sites across South Africa, marking just the beginning of a broader initiative. As they prepare to roll out the next phase – a national project aiming to deploy micro-grids that integrate battery systems with on-site renewable energy – the challenges remain considerable.

Greg van Wyk, CEO of Mediclinic Southern Africa, today highlighted the evolving landscape of energy solutions. “Traditionally, we have relied on on-site solar provision for our baseload. At the time the export of excess energy export was not available and battery energy storage systems did not have any financial viability,” he said. “But now we are ready to introduce storage options. We do however have different challenges at our sites, including space availability, different systems on the grid as well as the financial viability of such solutions to specific hospitals.”

With financial viability and operational efficiency at the forefront, Mediclinic is determined to establish solutions that not only support its environmental vision but also reinforce its economic framework. “It has to not only make environmental sense, but also financial sense, in order for us to install a sustainable solution. We need to know that it is going to work and is going to actively contribute towards our renewable vision,” Van Wyk emphasised. The organisation is currently collaborating with energy experts to identify the most suitable solutions for its hospitals—integrating state-of-the-art micro-grid control systems that will closely monitor and manage energy sources.

These systems will make strategic decisions based on real-time conditions, ensuring energy continuity even during peak load times, overcast days, or sudden power outages. “The approach must be strategic in how we implement, with such a considerable investment by the business – it must be efficient, reliable and able to be constantly monitored,“ Van Wyk said. “Our business is about delivering expert clinical care, and we need to know that whatever solution we choose, can be relied upon by all stakeholders.”

However, Mediclinic’s approach transcends mere investment in PV energy. With innovative wheeling agreements established at two sites along with a blend of owned and third-party renewable energy suppliers, the organisation acknowledges that a one-size-fits-all solution might not suffice. “We also understand the importance of sharing risk, possibly looking at two or three varied solutions across our network,” Van Wyk said. In addition, all 50 hospitals under Mediclinic management are actively working to curtail energy consumption. The initiative encompasses upgrading to more energy-efficient equipment, fostering a culture of awareness about energy use throughout the organisation, and identifying new opportunities for further reduction.