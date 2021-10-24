MediKredit celebrates 80 years of being in the pharmaceutical business

This signifies a major milestone for the healthcare industry, as the claims processing and medicine management company, which also operates the National Pharmaceutical Product Interface (NAPPI®) product file, is one of a few to experience such continuity in the country’s shifting healthcare landscape.

Hein Botha, managing director at MediKredit Integrated Healthcare Solutions, said the achievement in longevity was a welcome reminder to the industry at large that South African healthcare capabilities remained at the pioneering edge of global technological developments.

“We live in an era of almost total technological reliance, which has resulted in remarkable innovations. The healthcare industry is no different. It is encouraging to see that our healthcare industry continues to deliver technology to the same superior levels as those in use elsewhere in the world,” he said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE