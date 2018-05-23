DURBAN - Telecommunications company Telkom's newest promotion called Mo'Nice will offer value for money data bundles according to My Broadband.
The Mo'Nice promotion offers subscribers personalised prepaid data and voice bundles.
Some of Telkom's Mo'Nice promotions including 45MB of Telkom data valid for 2 days at R0,50 or 1GB of Telkom data valid for 30 days at R12,00.
However, the Mo'Nice promotion is not available to all Telkom customers. The promotion will only be available to certain Telkom Mobile customers, based on their usage behaviour.
Telkom consumers can purchase the bundles through the *123# USD menu.
Below are two tables that show the different costs of prepaid data across all four carriers including Telkom.
|Network
|Bundle
|Validity
|Price
|Telkom Mo'Nice
|45MB
|2 days
|R0.50
|Vodacom
|60MB
|1 day
|R9.00
|MTN
|60MB
|1 day
|R8,50
|Cell C
|50MB
|1 day
|R9.00
|Network
|Bundle
|Validity
|Price
|Telkom Mo'Nice
|1GB
|30 days
|R12.00
|Vodacom
|1GB
|30 day
|R149.00
|Cell C
|1GB
|30 days
|R149.00
|MTN
|1 GB
|30 days
|R160.00
Data regulations
Last month new rules that will control the use of data were announced. The new rules require network carriers to inform subscribers when their data plan falls below 50%, 80% and, 100%.
The new regulations will also require companies to notify subscribers to roll over unused data, allow the transfer of data and stop service providers from charging out of bundle costs without the permission of the customer.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE