



The Mo'Nice promotion offers subscribers personalised prepaid data and voice bundles.





Some of Telkom's Mo'Nice promotions including 45MB of Telkom data valid for 2 days at R0,50 or 1GB of Telkom data valid for 30 days at R12,00.





However, the Mo'Nice promotion is not available to all Telkom customers. The promotion will only be available to certain Telkom Mobile customers, based on their usage behaviour.





Telkom consumers can purchase the bundles through the *123# USD menu.





Below are two tables that show the different costs of prepaid data across all four carriers including Telkom.





Network Bundle Validity Price Telkom Mo'Nice 45MB 2 days R0.50 Vodacom 60MB 1 day R9.00 MTN 60MB 1 day R8,50 Cell C 50MB 1 day R9.00









Network Bundle Validity Price Telkom Mo'Nice 1GB 30 days R12.00 Vodacom 1GB 30 day R149.00 Cell C 1GB 30 days R149.00 MTN 1 GB 30 days R160.00





Data regulations





Last month new rules that will control the use of data were announced. The new rules require network carriers to inform subscribers when their data plan falls below 50%, 80% and, 100%.





The new regulations will also require companies to notify subscribers to roll over unused data, allow the transfer of data and stop service providers from charging out of bundle costs without the permission of the customer.

















