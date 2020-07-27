Meet the man who became a powerhouse in his community with a little help from Shell

His focus throughout the years has been deeply planted in his faith and building and supporting his community. It comes as no surprise that, years later, people in his community – who know the family well – have witnessed Andrew’s hard work and dedication being rewarded.

It is through Shell’s StationToNation programme – which encourages a culture of promoting and empowering employees within the business – that Andrew, who started out as a service champion 34 years ago, grew through the ranks and was identified as a retailer, and later a Shell service station owner.

His hard work and resolve is indisputable and proven by the relationships he has with the people he works with and his customers, which he has built lasting relationships with. “The initiative by Shell has been amazing. I don’t think they realize by empowering one person how many people they actually empower,” says Angelique Molefe, daughter of Andrew Molefe.

Shell South Africa has a deep desire to promote the true spirit of transformation and enable Nation Building. Through Shell’s nation-building programmes they are empowering people from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, and are actively contributing to the economy. Ubuntu, much like Nation Building, is an intrinsic part of our society. In addition, the Molefe’s are the perfect example of that in their community.

The involvement and empowerment that comes from Shell’s nation building programmes acts as a ripple effect of an ongoing cycle of change in the lives of many South Africans.