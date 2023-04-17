Meet the new SAA interim board appointees

The Department of Public Enterprises said its Minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed an Interim Board of Directors for South African Airways (SAA). The interim board, effective from April 15 2023, will serve until the introduction of the Strategic Equity Partner, Takatso Consortium.

Here is the list of the new appointees. Derek Hanekom has been appointed as Interim Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of SAA. "As a former Minister of Tourism, he has a deep understanding of the aviation industry's crucial role in promoting travel and economic growth. His experience in fostering collaboration between government and private sectors will be invaluable in guiding SAA through its restructuring and revitalization. Additionally, his established network of industry leaders and influencers will enable SAA to forge strategic partnerships and alliances,' the DPE said.

Fathima Gany has been appointed as the Interim Non-Executive Director of SAA. The department said her expertise in public finance would also be essential in ensuring SAA's adherence to financial governance and regulatory frameworks. Fundi Sithebe was appointed as Interim Non-Executive Director of SAA. As the former Chief Operating Officer of Airports Company South Africa, she has demonstrated the ability to lead organizational change and create value for stakeholders, it said.

"Her expertise in implementing sustainable business models and fostering strategic partnerships will help drive SAA's long-term success. Sithebe's in-depth knowledge of airport operations and management will also play a vital role in optimizing SAA's ground handling and overall efficiency," the DPE said. Mahlubi Mazwi has been appointed as Interim Non-Executive Director of SAA. "His experience with mergers and acquisitions will provide valuable insights as SAA explores strategic partnerships and expansion opportunities," the department said.

Advocate Johannes Weapond was appointed as the Interim Non-Executive Director of SAA. "He possesses a keen ability to navigate complex legal landscapes and will ensure that SAA's decision-making processes adhere to the highest standards of corporate governance. Adv Weapond's expertise in dispute resolution and litigation will also be invaluable in protecting SAA's interests in potential legal conflicts," it said. John Lamola has been retained as an Interim Non-Executive Director of SAA while serving as Interim CEO.

"As a visionary leader, Prof Lamola will play a crucial role in defining SAA's strategic direction and positioning the airline for future success. His passion for fostering talent and innovation will also help SAA develop a strong and dynamic workforce to support its ambitious goals," the DPE said. Clarissa Appana has been appointed as Interim Non-Executive Director of SAA. The department said her strategic financial planning and execution skills would be instrumental in helping SAA regain financial stability and achieve sustainable growth. Dumisani Sangweni was appointed as Interim Non-Executive Director of SAA. The DPE said he would help SAA identify and capitalize on market opportunities.