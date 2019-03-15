File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Reverend Dr Vukile Charles Mehana has resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 14 March 2019, due to his commitments as a director of other boards. The Board is happy to note that Reverend Dr Mehana has taken up the role as chief executive officer of Sizwe Africa IT Group Proprietary Limited, a company within the broader Group.

Reverend Dr Mehana agreed to resign off the Premier Fishing and Brands (PFB) Board to adhere to the Group’s transparent governance and compliance due to the change in his new role.

The Board wishes to thank Reverend Dr Mehana for his tenure as an independent non-executive director, Chairman of the Nominations Committee and member of the Remuneration committee.

The Board wishes to take this opportunity to wish Reverend Dr Mehana all of the very best and success going forward in his new role.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE