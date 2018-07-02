JOHANNESBURG - Mining group Merafe Resources said on Monday it had appointed Ditabe Chocho as financial director with effect from August 1.

Chocho is a qualified chartered accountant and has extensive experience in financial and investment management gained during his tenure at various companies including Zico Capital, Aflease Gold and Uranium Limited and state logistics group Transnet.

Merafe said outgoing financial director Kajal Bissessor would continue to serve her notice period in an advisory capacity until August 31 to ensure a seamless transition and handover process of responsibilities to Chocho.

- African News Agency (ANA)