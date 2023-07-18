Independent Online
Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Merafe’s ferrochrome output slips 9%

A photo of the Lion smelter. The reduction is due to planned pull-back in production. Only the Lion smelter is scheduled to operate over the 3-month high electricity demand winter season, a period of elevated power prices, the group said. Picture supplied

A photo of the Lion smelter. The reduction is due to planned pull-back in production. Only the Lion smelter is scheduled to operate over the 3-month high electricity demand winter season, a period of elevated power prices, the group said. Picture supplied

Published 51m ago

Merafe Resources, the junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore, said yesterday that the attributable ferrochrome production from the Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture for the six months ended June 30 decreased by approximately 9% compared to the prior comparative period.

In its production report for the six months ended June 30, the group said attributable ferrochrome production was at 185 000 tons compared to 203 000 tons the prior comparative period.

“The reduction is due to planned pull-back in production. Only the Lion smelter is scheduled to operate over the three-month high electricity demand winter season, a period of elevated power prices,” the group said.

BUSINESS REPORT

Dieketseng Maleke
