Merafe’s ferrochrome output slips 9%

Merafe Resources, the junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore, said yesterday that the attributable ferrochrome production from the Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture for the six months ended June 30 decreased by approximately 9% compared to the prior comparative period.

In its production report for the six months ended June 30, the group said attributable ferrochrome production was at 185 000 tons compared to 203 000 tons the prior comparative period.