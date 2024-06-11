Meta could soon cross-post from Instagram to WhatsApp

Meta could soon let users cross-post Instagram stories to WhatsApp. Top leaker Alessandro Paluzz took to X to reveal the feature is seemingly being tested. He wrote alongside a screenshot: “#Instagram is working on the ability to cross-post stories to #WhatsApp.”

It’s only currently possible to cross-post from stories to Facebook. A WhatsApp button will appear alongside the Facebook one. There is no time frame for when the new feature will roll out. The social media giant just announced it’s bringing AI tools to WhatsApp for business users. At a conference in Brazil CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled its plans to help companies easily reach more people through AI. The firm is “training AI” to assist customers and give them access to new products, as well as using the technology to create adverts on sister apps Facebook and Instagram.

A blog post explained: “AI tools help businesses on WhatsApp better assist their customers and help them discover new products they may be interested in. We’re training AI to respond to the most popular questions businesses receive on WhatsApp, so they can quickly help customers find the answers they’re seeking. “We’re also integrating AI to help businesses create ads on Facebook and Instagram, reminding customers they left an item in their cart or offering a discount for a purchase they’ve been waiting to make.” Zuckerberg also confirmed Meta Verified is coming to WhatsApp Business in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Colombia.