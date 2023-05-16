Meta patches FB bug that sent unwanted friend requests to users

According to The Daily Beast, the tech giant has apologised for the glitch after several Facebook users complained about the massive privacy breach on social media.

Meta has fixed a bug in Facebook that automatically sent friend requests whenever users visited a profile.

“We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly. We’ve stopped this from happening and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying.

One user posted on social media: “Facebook letting your stalkers be known today!” Another called it “the funniest thing Facebook has ever done”.

According to some users, Facebook sent a request to a person they were attempting to block, the report mentioned.