Metair announces announced Paul O’Flaherty as new CEO

Metair’s board has announced Paul O’Flaherty as the new CEO and as a member of the Company’s social and ethics committee, with effect February 1, 2024. On December 6, the automotive component and battery manufacturer said that its current CEO Sjoerd Douwenga would resign, as well as from his role as an executive director of Metair January 31, 2024.

Metair said the appointment had followed a rigorous process. O’Flaherty was a Chartered Accountant (SA) and joined Metair from EY Parthenon (Africa) (EY), which he led from February 2021 to January 2024. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. in 1986 and served as an audit partner for 6 years in the Energy and Mining sector. Since 2001, he served in both CFO and CEO roles in JSE listed companies (Group Five and ArcelorMittal South Africa), the public sector (Eskom Holdings) and in large multinational private companies.

“O’Flaherty has a remarkable track record across multiple emerging markets coupled with in-depth experience in turnarounds, restructurings, mergers and acquisitions, and programme and project management.” Prior to joining EY, he had the overall responsibility for the $1bn separation of ABSA Bank from Barclays PLC. He had extensive experience across the manufacturing, mining, infrastructure, energy, trading, and financial services industries. O’Flaherty had entered into a 36-month contract with Metair.