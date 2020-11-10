Metair announces the appointment of Riaz Haffejee as its new chief

CAPE TOWN – International manufacturer, distributor and retailer of energy storage solutions and automotive components, Metair, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Riaz Haffejee as the new chief executive of the Group with effect from February 1, 2021, succeeding outgoing CEO Theo Loock.

Metair said in a statement that the board began the search for a new CEO in mid-2020 following Loock’s decision to take early retirement.

Loock will remain a consultant to the Group and its subsidiaries for a period of two years, to ensure a seamless hand over to the new CEO, continuity with the implementation of the Covid-19 recovery plan and to facilitate the smooth transition of relationships with key customers, technical partners and other stakeholders.

Metair Chairman, Brand Pretorius said the process to identify the right calibre candidate with the required specialised industry expertise was thorough with both internal and external applicants considered for the role.

“We are pleased to have secured Haffejee as the new Metair CEO, whose knowledge and experience of the automotive sector will serve the Group well. On behalf of the Metair Board, I welcome Haffejee and look forward to his contribution to drive the Group forward,” he said.