Metair appoints interim CEO after Haffejee resigns

Metair Investment, an International manufacturer, distributor and retailer of automotive components, announced yesterday that Riaz Haffejee has resigned as CEO and executive director of Metair with effect from Friday, March 31. In a statement, the group said consequently Haffejee had stepped down as a member of Metair’s social and ethics committee.

“Having joined the company over two years ago and successfully navigating through the impact of Covid-19, floods and riots, Haffejee is stepping down to pursue other opportunities more in line with his personal career goals. “The board has duly accepted his resignation and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the group said. Haffejee will be available for two months until the end of May to ensure a smooth transition and handover.

The group informed its shareholders that Sjoerd Douwenga, Metair’s chief financial officer, has been appointed as interim CEO and as a member of the social and ethics committee. Anesh Jogia, Metair’s finance executive, has been appointed as interim CFO of the company. A process to appoint a permanent CEO has been initiated, and an announcement will be made once a permanent CEO is appointed.