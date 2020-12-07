Metair Investments rolls out R1.3bn car manufacturing plan

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - METAIR Investments has approved R1.3 billion in motor component manufacturing investment to deliver R25 - 28 billion in turnover over seven years from the middle of 2022, the group said on Friday. One effect of Covid-19 had been a slight change in project timing resulting in potentially prolonged project model life and some projects had been delayed by three to six months. Project model lives had also been reassessed by Metair's customers, and it appeared that there was potential for the secured projects to be extended from the initial five to seven years to seven to10 years, the group said in an operational update. Meanwhile, the Automotive Components Vertical recovery from the effects of closure during the initial lockdowns remained a project-based recovery, and Metair anticipated a fullyear decline of 30 percent in South African production volumes in 2020. “Fortunately, the planned model launches and facelifts have had a positive effect even in the second half of 2020.

Although production volumes in South Africa in the first half of 2020 were down by 42 percent, Metair has experienced an improvement in second half volumes and production stability from the Automotive Components business, with increased export demand from Europe,” the group said.

However, full year production was anticipated to remain suppressed, with Metair full year auto component revenues to be 25-30 percent lower than 2019.

This was based on an expected second-half improvement in local automotive manufacturing of 60-70 thousand units (35-40 percent) from the first half of 2020, driven by export demand and new facelifts, and full year vehicle production volumes of 400 000-440 000 units.

In the Energy Vertical, after-market demand had returned strongly, although it would take some time to achieve clarity on the outlook.

Metair expected fullyear revenues to be 5-10 percent lower than the prior year, with full year margins of between 8-10 percent.

Total automotive battery volumes were expected to improve by 1.5-1.7 million units from the first six months of 2020, to 7.2-7.6 million units for the full year.

Metair was in talks with insurers regarding a business interruption claim through the lockdown, and it awaited the outcome of court proceedings in South Africa, which would set a precedent for claims of this nature and provide clarity on the potential claim value.

The company's financial position in terms of cash and liquidity had remained strong.

The share price closed unchanged at R17.25 on Friday.

BUSINESS REPORT