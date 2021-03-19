Metair to spend R1.3bn in 2021 to make parts for new vehicles

CAPE TOWN - INTERNATIONAL manufacturer, distributor and retailer of automotive components Metair has said that it would spend R1.3 billion in capital expenditure this year with the biggest chunk of it going to the new Ford contracts. The energy storage solutions company yesterday said that the investment would create at least 3 000 jobs. The group said that it was in a good position to benefit from the recovery in automotive markets, both in South Africa and in Europe, Chief executive Riaz Haffajee said the investments were likely to begin impacting on the group’s financials from the second or third quarter of next year. Metair’s operations were severely impacted by pandemic restrictions last year, but signs of recovery in the third quarter, both in South Africa and in the European markets where the group operates, had turned into a fourth quarter “that was better than expected,” said Haffajee.

The group exports batteries it produces in Turkey and in Romania.

He said a shorter-term challenge was dealing with the disruption to global supply chain systems that had been caused by the pandemic.

The cost of shipping for imported components and raw materials had increased due in part to less vessels at sea and less air-freight volumes being handled.

Metair’s headline earnings per share rose to 148cents from a 56c loss in the first half, demonstrating the extent of the second-half recovery.

The group said the investments would also be in greenfield facilities that would create around 3 300 new employment opportunities and contribute to economic upliftment in the communities of Stanger in northern KwaZulu Natal, and Silverton in Gauteng.

Chief financial officer Sjoerd Douwenga said that the second-half recovery improved market visibility, and a strong cash position and balance sheet had supported a board decision to resume dividends, and a dividend of 75c was declared.

Last year’s 120c dividend was declared, but cancelled due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

In the automotive component manufacturing and distribution vertical, profit erosion from manufacturing inefficiencies and limited volumes in the first half recovered to deliver operating profit of R88m at year end.

The energy storage vertical contribution was supported by strong performances from Mutlu Akü in Turkey and Rombat in Romania, which both improved their local operating profit.

Revenue for this vertical fell 6 percent to R6.4bn and operating profit of R588m was achieved.

In Turkey, local aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) demand remained strong, but export volumes were negatively impacted by border closures and logistics constraints. However, exports were bouncing back.

In Romania, OEM, aftermarket and export volumes largely rebounded to 2019 financial year levels due to sustained demand experienced from May onwards.

Haffajee said that pre-Covid, there were plans to sell the energy vertical, but this had been put on hold through the pandemic and the vertical was currently recovering well.

A focus on cash management during the year resulted in R1.6bn in cash and cash equivalents at year end. Net debt reduced by R513m to R805m.

Metair's share price was up 1.8 percent at R18.08 at 1pm on the JSE yesterday, with the price indicating a steady track over the year – the price was R14.64 12 a year ago.

Metair shares rose 0.90 percent on the JSE yesterday to close at R17.92.

