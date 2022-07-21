Metair’s auto part operations trading through uncertain times

The Metair Group said flooding in KwaZulu-Natal at a key customer, Toyota South Africa, had impacted demand for its automotive components in the six months to June 30. Metair’s Automotive Components Vertical, however, continued to deliver on major customer-driven capital projects, while navigating the global supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages, the group said in a business update yesterday.

The group’s Energy Storage Vertical was performing well relative to the operating environments in Turkey, Romania and South Africa and continued to deliver strong automotive battery volumes and revenues. In the Automotive Components Vertical, due to the challenges being experienced, there was a degree of uncertainty around the short-term volume outlook for the remainder of the year, although volume expectations over the model life remain unchanged. New model and facelift launches were expected to drive meaningful growth over the medium to long term, most notably the ongoing contract to support Ford’s investment into the South African automotive industry.

Regarding the insurance process for the flooding, Metair said a business interruption claim had been initiated and an interim cash payment of R150 million had been received to date. The insurance claim process was ongoing and envisaged to be completed during the second half of the year. The Energy Storage business continues to perform resiliently under tough operating conditions including high energy and labour costs in Europe and Turkey. These costs were being recovered from customers following a slight lag in price recovery of these input costs.

Market demand remained strong and international demand for lead acid batteries in all sales channels, especially from Turkey, remained high. A 10-day labour wage strike during June was successfully resolved and operations returned to normal at Mutlu Akü in Turkey. For context, Mutlu Akü in Turkey accounted for nearly R4 billion of turnover in the year to December 31, 2021, or some 31 percent of group turnover. Metair expects the interim results to be released on September 14, 2022. BUSINESS REPORT