CAPE TOWN – The Metrorail system in Cape Town is in jeopardy as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) fails to pay to protect rail commuters, and the city has asked Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to declare a state of emergency or disaster in so far as the rail service in Cape Town is concerned, mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron said yesterday.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the man who was killed during a horrific attack on commuters who were travelling on the train between Lynedoch and Eerste River on Friday evening, September 7, 2018,” he said.

Eight other commuters were robbed of the very little belongings they had on them, and thrown off the train.

One commuter was found with a broken knife blade embedded in his head. Herron wished them a speedy recovery and called on the SA Police Service to investigate this incident as a matter of priority.

“I am shocked beyond words by the horrific details of this latest attack. Cape Town’s rail commuters, who are among the most vulnerable in our society, are facing an onslaught of violence on a daily basis. Prasa has failed to pay their part of the funding that is needed for the special rail enforcement unit that the city is currently training,” Herron said.

