Michelin executives reduce their remuneration while donating money to fight Covid-19

DURBAN - Michelin's Managing Partners, the Executive Committee, as well as the Chairman and independent members of the Supervisory Board will be reducing their remuneration.

According to Michelin, the health crisis has caused a noticeable slowdown in the activities of the Michelin Group, which has led to some employees having to undergo partial unemployment measures. The reduction in remuneration is a demonstration of solidarity with the entire employee community.

Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot, Managing Partners of the Michelin Group, have chosen to reduce their remuneration by around 25 percent for the months of April and May 2020.

In addition, the members of the Group’s Executive Committee have voluntarily decided to reduce their remuneration by around 10 percent during the same period.

These reductions will be continued as long as Group employees are in partial activity due to the Covid-19 health crisis.