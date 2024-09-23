Military bodies caught in state capture cross-hairs

State capture inquisitions are on the cards in the military space as the auditor-general (AG) prepares to present a damning report on the reasons for South Africa’s military failures, Deputy Minister of Defence Bantu Holomisa has confirmed. Speaking on the sidelines of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Exhibition 2024 in Waterkloof in Pretoria on Friday, Holomisa said the department would play open cards with investigative entities, including the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

“If the Department of Justice or the Hawks or the NPA or SIU feels there is a need to follow up some of the things which were identified by the State Capture Commission, the doors are open for us. “We are not protecting anybody and in fact, the AG report to be tabled in October is not looking good. There have been suggestions that some cases have already been referred to the SIU and so on. Insofar as promoting clean government, you can count on us, the clean leadership.” Holomisa also said the Government of National Unity was determined to reinstitute the image of the country’s defence capabilities eroded during the state capture period.

“We were once highly respected in terms of technology but we lost a little bit of ground and we have to recapture that lost ground,” he said. “Denel must continue to design and even bring back some of the engineers who have left with knowledge and experience and recapture the lost ground that South Africa is well respected internationally and also the military industry of the country to continue its work. “We are still yet to meet the Denel leadership. So it’s not possible to talk about the what kind of support, but we state clearly that it must work with the SANDF.

“We are interested to see what kind of revenue they will be generating for the country or that the National Treasury rather than that the Department of Defence must inject more money. They have skills to produce and sell; let’s hope they sell to relevant countries not to be targeted against sanctions.” Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga said the move for Denel to be under the Department of Defence formed part of the government’s plans to move those state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that reported to the former Ministry of Public Enterprises to their respective line departments. “This will help streamline the operations of Denel to the benefit of the SANDF, which will see benefits downstream,” Motshekga said.

“Denel will now be directly supported by the leadership of the SANDF as its number one client. This, in turn, will ensure that Denel is positioned as a premier SOE in the defence environment, ensuring that Denel moves in the right trajectory to deliver on its mandate.” The 2024 AAD showcased the latest technological innovations in aviation, aerospace and defence, and also fostered dialogue and discourse on international defence, aerospace and related best practices. “Positioning the defence industry through the AAD 2024 is one of the key strategies to bring Denel as a strategic defence entity and open discussion with other industry players,” Motshekga said.