Mineral Council to address ‘unacceptable regression’ in mining safety performance

In a statement, the Council said the mining industry recorded eight fatalities in August calling it the worst month of the year.

The Minerals Council of South Africa said yesterday it convened a special board meeting to urgently address an unacceptable regression in the mining industry’s safety performance in August, and to implement a range of interventions to ensure safer working environments.

"In the year to date the total number of deaths is 36 compared to 36 in the same period in 2021, which is deeply disappointing after the industry’s safety interventions delivered an encouraging performance in the first seven months of the year, with record safety achievements in fall of ground and trackless mobile machinery-related fatalities," the Council said.

The Council said given its unwavering commitment to the goal of zero harm, the industry’s August safety performance – the worst month of the year – was a red flag that could not be ignored, and which demanded an immediate proactive response.

"We are fully cognisant of the heartbreak and tragedy that is visited on the families, friends, and colleagues of every single person who has died. We affirm our ongoing commitment to the achievement of zero harm in the industry and (ensuring) that our members are proactively addressing the deterioration in safety with all the seriousness and urgency that it deserves," it said.